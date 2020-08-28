1/1
Carroll Leroy Walton
1932 - 2020
Carroll Leroy Walton, 87, of Pierceton, passed away at 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw, IN. He was born on September 25, 1932 in North Webster, IN to Wilbur Perry & Loah Mabel (Roberts) Walton.
He attended Milford High School, served in the National Guard, and was a lifetime Kosciusko County area resident. He was married on February 9, 1956 in Goshen, IN to Thelma Irene Comstock, who survives, and was a self-employed carpenter for most of his life.
He was a member of the New Salem Church of the Brethren in Milford, American Legion Post 253 in North Webster, and enjoyed hunting, bowling, golfing and bird watching.
He is survived by his wife Thelma Walton, of Pierceton; two daughters Janet Arlene (Roger Bruce) Walton, of Warsaw, and Julie Anne (Bill) Green, of South Whitley; son James Allen (Gaye) Walton, of Columbia City; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren
He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters Betty Smith, Waneta Prescott, Joan Hann, Erma Mast, and Wilma Everest; and brother Clifford Walton.
Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Owen Family Funeral Home, St. Rd 13 & CR 500N, North Webster, IN. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Brad Cox officiating. Burial will follow in the Milford Cemetery with military honors.
Preferred memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. To send condolences to the family in memory of Carroll Walton, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Post and Mail from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Family Funeral Home
8056 E. 500N
North Webster, IN 46555
(574) 834-1200
