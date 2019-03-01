Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Catherine C. Brower


Catherine C. Brower Obituary
Catherine C. Brower, 85, of rural Columbia City, died at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Miller's at Oak Pointe, Columbia City where she had been a resident for the past year.
She was born March 22, 1933 in Payne, OH., a daughter of the late Marie J. Snellenberger. Her formative years were spent in the Payne area until her family moved to northeast Indiana. She graduated from North Webster High School.
On Nov. 17, 1951 she was united in marriage to Paul E. Brower. They always made their home in the Columbia City area.
She worked for Dana Weatherhead, Columbia City, for 24 years.
She and her husband, were members of the VFW 5582, Columbia City.
In her younger years, she liked water skiing and remained active throughout her life with regular exercise at the local family Y. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and had visited the 48 contiguous states. Her children and grandchildren were her priority. She would regularly attend their school events and cherished her time with them.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Paul; three sons, Steven (Wendy) Brower, Quincy, Mich., Timothy (Ruby) Brower, Columbia City, and Rex (Jody) Brower, Albion; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in the Thorn Cemetery. Visitation is noon until the service Sunday at the funeral home
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 28, 2019
