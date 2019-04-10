Catherine J. Wappes, 82, of Columbia City, formerly of Churubusco, passed away on April 7, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Noble County on Dec. 3, 1936 to Eugene and Hilda (Fischer) Couture. She spent her formative years in Noble County, and graduated from Huntertown High School in 1954. She attended the University of Saint Francis where she received her Bachelor's and Master's degree in Education.

Catherine was married to Bernard Wappes in Ege, Ind. on July 13, 1957.

She was a second grade teacher at Churubusco Elementary School for 25 years. She retired in 1992.

Catherine and Bernard enjoyed wintering in Mesa, Ariz. She also enjoyed attending events for grandchildren, refinishing and cross stitching. Her labor of love for her church was restoring the pews at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, where she was a member.

Catherine is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bernard Wappes; three daughters, JoAnn Pearson, Mary Lou (Rheejaa) Price and Carolyn (Rick) Roebuck; four sons, Charles Wappes, David (Lori) Wappes, Kenneth Wappes and Thomas Wappes; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Terry Andrew Wappes; a brother, Eugene Couture; and two sisters, Patricia Ehle and Margaret Moothart.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John Bosco Catholic Church on April 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. with calling from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Family will also receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with the Holy Rosary at 8 p.m.

Burial will take place at Ege Catholic Cemetery in Ege, Ind.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family for Masses or Parkview Home Health and Hospice Whitley County.

Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 10, 2019