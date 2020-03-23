Home

POWERED BY

Services
GRANDSTAFF - HENTGEN FUNERAL SERVICE
1241 Manchester Avenue
Wabash, IN 46992
(260) 563-8879
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Pritchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Sue Pritchard


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Sue Pritchard Obituary
Catherine Sue "Cathy" Pritchard, 64, of North Manchester, died at 3:50 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester. She was born Sept. 18, 1955 in Wabash to Doyle Dean and Bonita S. (Rogers) Hoover.

Cathy was a homemaker and enjoyed helping others. She also enjoyed working on crafts and playing Bingo.

She is survived by two daughters, Sarah (Forest) Patterson and Jennifer (Justin) Wolpert; five grandchildren, Abram Patterson, Clark Patterson, Evelyn Patterson, Glenda Patterson, and Ariella Wolpert, all of South Whitley; sisters and brother, Carol Jean Hoover, of Silver Lake, William (Pennie) Hoover, of Visalia, Calif., Cynthia (Mike) Pyle, of Silver Lake, Beverly (Roger) Sharritt, of Fortville, Patricia (John) Rathmacher, of Story City, IA, Janice (Mike) Stilger, of Champaign, Ill., and Joyce (Lamar) Young, of Indianapolis.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family funeral services will be at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Pastor Kurt Stout officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash.

Preferred memorials are First Brethren Church in North Manchester, or Cardinal Services in Silver Lake.

The memorial guest book for Cathy may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -