Catherine Sue "Cathy" Pritchard, 64, of North Manchester, died at 3:50 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester. She was born Sept. 18, 1955 in Wabash to Doyle Dean and Bonita S. (Rogers) Hoover.
Cathy was a homemaker and enjoyed helping others. She also enjoyed working on crafts and playing Bingo.
She is survived by two daughters, Sarah (Forest) Patterson and Jennifer (Justin) Wolpert; five grandchildren, Abram Patterson, Clark Patterson, Evelyn Patterson, Glenda Patterson, and Ariella Wolpert, all of South Whitley; sisters and brother, Carol Jean Hoover, of Silver Lake, William (Pennie) Hoover, of Visalia, Calif., Cynthia (Mike) Pyle, of Silver Lake, Beverly (Roger) Sharritt, of Fortville, Patricia (John) Rathmacher, of Story City, IA, Janice (Mike) Stilger, of Champaign, Ill., and Joyce (Lamar) Young, of Indianapolis.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family funeral services will be at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, with Pastor Kurt Stout officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash.
Preferred memorials are First Brethren Church in North Manchester, or Cardinal Services in Silver Lake.
The memorial guest book for Cathy may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 24, 2020