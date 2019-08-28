|
Cathy Sue Parent, age 70, of Columbia City, passed away at 6:23 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at her residence. Born on November 29, 1948 in Wolf Lake, IN, she was the daughter of John and Betty (Jones) North.
Cathy was a lifetime Columbia City resident and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1967. On July 1, 1967 she married Edward T. Parent in Columbia City.
Cathy worked as a certified respiratory therapist at Whitley County Memorial Hospital and Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. After retirement she volunteered her time in the x-ray department. She was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church and the Eagle's Lodge Ladies Auxilliary.
Survivors include her husband Edward Parent, of Columbia City; children Dawn Boggs, of South Whitley, and Matthew (Shannon) Parent, of Columbia City; grandchildren Kristin (Bill) Streby, Brianna Bumbaugh, Katherine Parent, Sean Parent, Tasia (Steve) Sprovach, Kyle (Courtney) Boggs; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings Steve North and Laura (Linc) Linn, both of Columbia City; step-mother Bobbie North.
She was preceded in death by her father John North, mother Betty Alred, daughter Teresa Parent, brother Michael North, father-in-law Joseph Parent, mother-in-law Mary Parent, son-in-law Bill Boggs, nephew Chad Coyle.
Friends may call on Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with a Rosary at 1:30 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 South Line Street, with calling one hour prior to service.
Memorial contributions in memory of Cathy may be made to Whitley County Humane Society.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 27, 2019