Cecil Clem, of Warsaw, passed away at 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, Fort Wayne, at the age of 58.
He was born on November 23, 1961 in Columbia City, to Gladys (Parks) Clem and Ova Clem. On August 23, 1996 he was married to Donna (Patrick) Clem, who survives.
Cecil had been a resident of Kosciusko County, Indiana for the past 33 years. He was known by all as a hard worker, reliable and very seldom ever missed work. He worked at Dalton Foundry in Warsaw for 40 years, he worked in the mold line and was a core setter. Cecil was a man of few words, but people listened when he did have something to say. He enjoyed his leisure time playing pool at the Time Out Inn in Warsaw and playing golf. But most of all he loved his family and especially playing with his grandchildren. He always made time for his loved ones. Cecil enjoyed grilling and was fondly known for making his famous shish kabobs for the neighborhood children and buying ice-cream. Cecil loved life and received so much joy from all of the simple pleasures he shared with his family and will be dearly missed by all.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 23 years, Donna Clem (Warsaw); two sons: Daniel Clem and Lance Patrick (both of Warsaw); daughter: Tana Clem (Warsaw); and nine grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother: Kenny (Portia) Clem (Columbia City); two sisters: Judy (Jim) Anderson (Fort Wayne); Barb (DeWayne) Lane (Columbia City); and his sister-in-law: Mary Jo Clem (Auburn).
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Larry Clem.
Cecil's life will be celebrated with a service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana and officiated by Pastor Ronnie Patrick. Burial will follow with a graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery of Warsaw, Indiana. Friends and family may visit prior to the service from 9 – 1 p.m. with service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in Cecil's name may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 and would be appreciated by the family.
Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home's website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.