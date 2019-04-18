Home

Charles E Hart


1944 - 2019
Charles E Hart Obituary
Charles E. Hart passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Signature Healthcare, Bluffton, Ind. He was born Dec. 11, 1944 in Warsaw to Cynthia (Coy) and Robert Hart.
His passions were horses and sports. He was an avid Atlanta Braves, IU Basketball and Dallas Cowboys fan. He refereed basketball and was a baseball, softball umpire. In his early years he worked at Gripco in South Whitley and, after leaving Gripco, he was in real estate for a period of time and his most recent employment was with Nationwise Autoparts. He has spent the last 10 years in skilled nursing care.
He is survived by his son Randy (Bobbi) Hart, of Pierceton; daughters Angie (Dale) Nine, of Markle, and Kim (Roger) Lezark, of Winona Lake; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brothers Robert and Jerry Hart, of Fort Wayne; sisters Gladys (John) Spreeman, of Defiance, OH, and Shirley Brandt, of Pikeville Ky.; and his nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents.
The family will be receiving guests at Faith Lutheran Church, Roanoke, IN Sunday, April 28 from 1-3 p.m. Family does not wish to receive any flowers, memorials can be made out to Faith Lutheran Church, Tracey's Trailer, Kate's Kart, etc. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 18, 2019
