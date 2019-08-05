|
Charles "Charlie" Eugene Frey, 85, died at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Peabody Retirement Community where he had been for the past eight days.
He was born on Jan. 6, 1934 in Coldwater, Mich., a son of the late Paul D. and Al Wilda (Wright) Frey. Charlie graduated from Laketon High School in 1952.
On Aug. 30, 1952, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Floyann Eads. Throughout their marriage they lived in Biloxi, Mississippi, Laketon, Fort Wayne and Columbia City. For 25 years, they spent their winters in Sebring, Fla.
Charlie was a Real Estate Agent, a General Manager at Indiana Farm Bureau in Allen, Whitley and Noble County and the Owner-President of Frey's Fancy Veal.
He was a member of Columbia City Church of the Brethren.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Floyann; a son, Mark (Teresa) Frey, of Leesburg; three daughters, Vicki (Mark) Eckman, of Columbia City, Tina Bolinger, of Columbia City, and Mary (Tim) Burelison, of Pierceton; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Frey Jr.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. on Monday at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne.
Preferred memorials are to Columbia City Church of the Brethren Building Fund.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 3, 2019