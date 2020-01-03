|
Charles Gordon Knight, 74, of Columbia City, passed away peacefully at 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his brother's home in Burr Oak, Noble County, IN.
He was born in West Virginia on July 17, 1945, the son of James C. and Hazel Katherine (Collins) Knight. His formative years were spent in West Virginia and he attended Grafton High School. He married Claudia Lynn Huntley on April 29, 1972 at the Columbia City United Methodist Church.
Charles moved from West Virginia coming to Indiana, then to Florida, returning back to Indiana. In the early 1980's, he and his wife moved to Texas where he worked for Flame Tech in Cedar Park for over 30 years as a machinist. In 2015, they returned to Columbia City.
He is survived by his wife Claudia L. Knight, Fort Wayne; five siblings, Keith (Carol) Knight, EauClaire, of Wis., Linda Dignan, Warren, of OH, Richard (Kathy) Knight, of Albion, Karen Young, Morganton, of N.C. and Patricia Foster, of Columbia City. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes, A Life Story Funeral Home, Columbia City. Pastor Mark Woods of the Burr Oak Baptist Church will be officiating. Committal services and burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorial bequest may be given in Mr. Knight's memory to Parkview Noble Hospice.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 4, 2020