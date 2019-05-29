Charles "Charlie" Ray Vogts, age 74, passed away May 24, 2019 in Fort Wayne. He was born in Waynedale, IN to the late Charlie and Anna Marie Vogts.

He graduated from Columbia City High School. Charlie worked at Dana Corporation for 38 years.

He is survived by his wife, Agnieszka Jacewicz, of Ontario, Canada; children, C. Todd (Daphne) Vogts, of Columbia City, C. Tabitha (Michael) Olinger, of Granger, Ind., C. Tiffini (Al Butler) Vogts, of Fort Wayne, and C. Jamie (David Mundorff), of Arlington, OH; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; step-sons, Sebastian (Stephanie) Szydlowski and Matthew (Marcella) Szydlowski; brother-in-law, Gienio (Lydia) Jacewicz; cousin-in-law, Donna Barton; and aunt, Irena (Albert) Flis.

Charlie was also preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers. Service is 1 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St, with calling 2 hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Hospice 484 Windermere Rd., Ontario, Canada N5X2T1. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com Published in The Post and Mail on May 29, 2019