Charles S. Lowe, 84, of Columbia City, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Parkview Whitley Hospital. Born Sept. 21, 1934 in Fort Wayne he was the son of Murland V. and Selma M. (Swift) Lowe.

He graduated Columbia City High School with the Class of 1952 and International Business College with an Accounting Degree. On Dec. 4, 1969, he married Janice M. Deutsch. Chuck had been a general farmer along with working at Whitley Products in Pierceton for 11 years, a former owner of Economy Machine in Roanoke for 14 years and worked at Orizon Development in Columbia City for 10 years. He was a past member of the Elks for 33 years and attended Oak Grove Church of God.

Survivors include his wife, Jan Lowe; daughter, Janie (Gary) Copeland, of Fort Wayne; sons, David (Lana) Lowe, of Columbia City, Andy (Melinda) Lowe, of Fort Wayne, and Tim (Julie) Lowe, of Carmel; grandchildren, Amanda, Brad, Anna, John, Carmen, Carly and Andrew; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharon Klingenstein; and brothers, Jack Lowe and Phil Lowe.

Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Compton Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in his memory to Oak Grove Church of God or the donor's choice. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 27, 2019