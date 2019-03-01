Charles Wavel Rebman, 79, of rural South Whitley, died at 6:11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at IU Simon Cancer Center, Indianapolis.

He was born Sept. 10, 1939 in Kosciusko County, the son of the late Loren J. and Olive (Fiedler) Rebman. His formative years were spent in the Atwood area where he graduated from Atwood High School in 1958.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963 and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1966.

On March 22, 1964, he was united in marriage to Ada Mae King. The couple has always made their home in the South Whitley area.

For more than 33 years, he was a machinist for Dana Corporation, Fort Wayne. He also farmed throughout his adult life, both raising crops and caring for livestock.

He was a member of Collamer Christian Church. Known for his amiable personality, he loved to converse with his friends and neighbor especially about his favorite subjects, farming and antique tractors. He enjoyed fishing and just being outdoors. A sweet tooth, he always had some candies to share with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ada; their children, Vickie L. (Mark) Fleischauer, Lori A. (Shane Beasey) Rebman, Pierceton, Richard D. (Kay) Rebman, Larwill, Peggy J. (Debby Treesh) Rebman and Melinda S. (Kyle) Miller, Claypool; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home. Burial is in the South Whitley Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.

Online condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 2, 2019