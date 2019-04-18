|
Charlotte L. Adams, 56, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Parkview Randallia Hospital. She was born on May 12, 1962 in Fort Wayne to H. Ronald and Elizabeth A. (Waltenburg) Adams.
She had worked as a hospice and home health aid for Parkview Whitley. In her free time, Charlotte enjoyed gardening and her animals.
She is survived by her mother Elizabeth Adams, of Fort Wayne; brothers, Langdon (Debbie) Adams, of Fort Wayne, and Mike (Tina) Adams, of Albion; and a sister Cindy Sanchez, of Huntington.
She was preceded in death by her father.
A private family service will be held. Contributions in Charlotte's memory may be directed to . Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N Main St., Avilla. To sign the online guestbook or to leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 17, 2019