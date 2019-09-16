Home

D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Chester Arthur Coy


1929 - 2019
Chester Arthur Coy Obituary
Chester "Chet" Arthur Coy, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Sept.10, 2019. He was born to the late Ernest and Mable (Caskey) Coy in Noble County on Nov. 26, 1929. Chet spent many years driving trucks across the country. He also owned several small business over the years. Chet loved watching any sport, and was passionate about Big Ten Basketball and the Cincinnati Reds Baseball.

Chet is survived by his wife of 43 years, Luann; children, Christine (Tom) Diehl, of New Haven, Michell (Evan) Adelson, of San Diego, Calif., Lisa (Greg) Jordan, of Wenatchee, Wash., Ronald (Rhonda Baker) Stewart, of Fort Wayne, and Renee Welch, of Fort Wayne; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Char, Mary, Don, Sara, Nancy, and Gale; and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved step-mother, Gertrude Coy; and siblings Eris, Betty, Tom and Dave.

Funeral service was on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN., 46825. Visitation was on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at the funeral home from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. A private burial was held at Hoverstock Cemetery, Zanesville, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 17, 2019
