Clara L. Keister, 77, of Columbia City, died at 3:59 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City.
She was born February 25, 1942 in Fayette County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Eri E. and Agnes E. (Holliday) Bickford. During her childhood, her parents moved to Fort Wayne, where she attended South Side High School.
On November 16, 1959, she married the love of her life, Laurel H. "Butch" Keister. They made their home at Fort Lee, VA, and then the couple was stationed in France. After her husband's discharge, they moved to Loon Lake, Whitley County. In 2012, they moved to Columbia City. Butch died on November 23, 2016.
From 1977 to 1982, she worked for the Thorncreek Township School. For 13 years, the couple owned and operated Keister Service in Wolf Lake. She completed her work career with Dana Corp, Albion as a production supervisor, retiring in 2010 with 16 years of service.
She loved her family and was the defender, encourager, and comforter of her grandchildren. She was elated with her grandson's military service with the U.S. Navy. In her senior years, she liked crossword puzzles, listening to Elvis and her trip to Tennessee with family.
She is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Dale) Gaff, Columbia City, and Victoria Western, Columbia City; a son, Shane (Deanna) Keister, Huntington; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Danny (Joan) Bickford, Hazard, KY, Eydie (Terry) Stephenson, Monroeville, Evelyn (Robert) Lowe, Fort Wayne, Keith (Stacy) Bickford, Cincinnati, OH, Drema Stephenson and Carl Bickford, both of Monroeville.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Thorn Cemetery, Ormas. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Leader Dogs for the Blind.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 22, 2020