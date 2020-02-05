|
Clarence L. Soest, age 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Hearth of Sycamore Village, Fort Wayne. Born on October 3, 1925 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Clarence F. and Mary (Fuchshuber) Soest.
Clarence attended South Side High School and graduated with the Class of 1944. He then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. On June 16, 1945, he married Betty Lou Hancock at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. Clarence also served in the U.S. Air Force during Korea. He went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Indiana Tech. He was a Mechanical Engineer at ITT Industries, retiring from Magnavox. Clarence was a member of the Lion's Club and enjoyed playing golf.
Survivors include his daughters, Cindy (Bruce) Lange, of Louisville, Ky., Nancy (Dan) Baer, of Albion, and Deborah (Rich) Beachy, of LaOtto; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Soest in 2008; and two grandsons.
Funeral services for Clarence will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City, with calling two hours prior to service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions in memory of Clarence may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home or to the donor's choice. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family online condolences.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 6, 2020