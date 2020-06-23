Connie Kay Barnes, 77, of Columbus passed from this life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 9:42 p.m. at Brown County Health and Living.
Mrs. Barnes was born on September 16, 1942 in Kosciusko County, Indiana the daughter of Ivan and Fern Wood Snapp. On June 5, 1960 in Columbia City she married Larry L. Barnes.
Mrs. Barnes was a retired School Board Treasurer and was very involved with the Lake Santee Ladies Club where she had also served as a past president. She had a tremendous love for her family and enjoyed gardening and flowers.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Larry L. Barnes of Columbus; children, Karla (Randy) Eudy, Tami (Tim) Hebert both of Columbus, Randy (Chrissie) Barnes of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Brandon Barnes, Spencer Eudy, Lauren (Kenny) Short, Bryn Eudy, Owen Hebert; siblings, Glen (Helen) Snapp of Columbia City, Indiana and Sue Weeks of Indianapolis; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Loretta Bailey.
Funeral services will be conducted at Smith and Sons Funeral Home 207 North Main Street in Columbia City on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Matt Converse officiating. Family and friends may call for visitation from 12 p.m. to time of services at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Columbia City.
Memorial contributions may be given to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the Barnes family at barkesweaverglick.com or smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.