Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-3153
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
Craig M. Stutzman


1965 - 2019
Craig M. Stutzman Obituary
Craig M. Stutzman, 54 died Monday, Nov. 11 at his home from natural causes. He was born Oct. 28, 1965 in Goshen.

Surviving are his wife Angie Moore, Goshen, six children, his father, his mother, three brothers and a sister.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 15 from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen. A 1 p.m. funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 16 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Violett Cemetery, Goshen.

Memorial gifts may be directed to R.E.T.A., Reason Enough to Act, Elkhart. Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 15, 2019
