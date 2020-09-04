1/1
Cristy L Anderson
1954 - 2020
Cristy L. Anderson, 65, surrounded by loved ones passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born on August 15, 1954.
By trade, she was a hairdresser and cook. By passion, she was an avid animal lover, a caregiver, and devoted mother and grandmother. Cristy will be greatly missed as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and beautiful friend.
Surviving family include her children, Holly (Randy) Frauenfelder and Andrew (Timbra) McGuire; Shelly Drummond (sister); and Heather Cole (niece); as well as many grandchildren.
She was preceded in passing by her father, Verl Anderson. A gathering of family and friends was from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Fairview Church of God, Fair View Pavilion, 5511 Yoder Road, Yoder. Memorials may be made to Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, Albion. Condolences and memories of Cristy may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Post and Mail from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
6810 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
2607473186
