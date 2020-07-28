Crystal "Glea" Rule, 93, formerly of Leesburg and Columbia City, died at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, where she was transported from her retirement home at Timbercrest Senior Living, North Manchester.
Born April 30, 1927, in Whitley County, Indiana, she was the fourth of six children born to the late Levi and Mary Etta (Mishler) Eberly. Growing up on a farm near Larwill, she attended Larwill High School.
On October 13, 1945, she married Roscoe L. Rule at their preacher's home in Wabash County. They made their home in Kosciusko County. In 1964 they moved to Leesburg and in 2005 to Columbia City. Roscoe died on March 6, 2010.
She was a full-time homemaker and later worked for Ace Hardware, North Webster. She was a member of the Spring Creek Church of the Brethren.
With her farm heritage, she always enjoyed planting and tending her flowers and vegetables. After their daughter was raised, the couple enjoyed flea markets and antiquing. She delighted in the simple pleasures of a homemade pie or lounging by the pool with a cherry coke. When her grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along, they became the joy of her life.
Surviving relatives include a daughter, Peggy L. (Lewis) Bolinger, South Whitley; two grandchildren, Stephanie (Chad) Smyth and Brian (Kim) Bolinger; great-grandchildren, Heidi and Katie Bolinger, Owen Smyth; step-great-grandchildren, Sam (Kayleigh), Scott, and Zoe Smyth; and a brother Lee Eberly, of South Whitley.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Birtwhistle, and three brothers, George Eberly, Ray Eberly, and Dean Eberly.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley. Burial is at the South Whitley Cemetery. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Timbercrest Senior Living.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com