Cynthia A. "Cindy" Harris, 63, of Wolf Lake, Ind., passed away at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home Northeast. Born Feb. 9, 1956 in Columbia City, she was the daughter of Charles and Patricia (Reimer) Cunning.

Cindy attended Columbia City Joint High School. She was a homemaker, but also worked for Alfran Nursing Home, Dwyer Instruments and Precision Plastics. On May 10, 1975, she married William Brent Harris and was a lifelong Whitley County resident until 2002 when she moved to Wolf Lake. Cindy loved spending time with her family and joking around and found relaxation playing cards, reading and dancing.

Survivors include her loving husband Brent Harris; children, Chad (Amy) Harris and Steven (Angela) Harris, both of Columbia City; mother, Patricia Hartman, of Columbia City; siblings, Paul Cunning, of Kendallville, Christine (Mark) Brown, of Bear Lake, Brenda (Robert) Blocher, of Larwill, and Debra (Jim) Price, Lori Cunning, Stephanie (Lee) Edsall, Jody (Dan) Clay, and Teresa Utter, all of Columbia City; seven grandchildren, Morgan Harris, Lindsay Krieg, Ella Harris, Samanatha Harris, Marcel Harris, Billy Harris and Ceegan Harris; and a great-grandson, Wyatt.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Cunning and stepfather, Ralph Hartman.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Cindy will be laid to rest at Thorn Cemetery. Memorial contributions in her memory to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. Published in The Post and Mail on June 11, 2019