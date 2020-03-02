|
D. Jacquelyn Doud, 96, of Columbia City, passed away on February 27, 2020, at Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Born in Churubusco, on November 20, 1923, to the late Forest and Gertrude (Addis) Boggs. She spent her formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1941.
Jackie was married to Norman Doud in Fort Wayne, on January 12, 1968. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2013.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Rosemarie (Bob) Boardman; a brother, Lawrence (Amy) Boggs; a grandson, Gregory (Traci) Schenkel; a step-son, Donald Gramelspacher; a great-grandson, Alex Schenkel; two nieces, Toni (Loren) Winebrenner and Paula Stephens; a nephew, George Johnson.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded by her first husband, Paul Gramelspacher; her son, Jerry Gramelspacher; two sisters, Claira and Gloria Boggs; two brothers, Paul and Neal Boggs; a step-daughter, Mary Helen Dellinger.
Graveside Services will take place at Eel River Cemetery on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Burial taking place at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 3, 2020