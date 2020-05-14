D. Marie Hockemeyer, 83
July 15, 1936 - May 14, 2020
D. Marie Hockemeyer, age 83, of Columbia City, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Visiting Nurse Hospice Center in Fort Wayne. Born July 15, 1936, in Indianapolis, she was the daughter of D. John Turpin and Mona Belle (Albright) Turpin of Tunker.
Marie was intelligent, creative, energetic, and full of good humor and generosity. She attended Washington Center High School and graduated from Central High School in Fort Wayne. On June 15, 1953, she married DeWayne M. Hockemeyer. Marie worked for Sears in Columbia City, Plastic Veneering in Tunker, Morsches Lumber Company in Huntington, and as resident manager of The Lafontaine Center in Huntington. She retired from the Whitley County Auditor's office as Chief Deputy Auditor in 2007. In addition to working full time, raising a large family, and pursing a degree in education at IU Fort Wayne, Marie strongly believed that every individual should give back to their community. She was very involved in multiple volunteer organizations in both Whitley and Huntington counties throughout her lifetime.
She is survived by her husband, DeWayne Hockemeyer; children Richard (Lisa) Hockemeyer, Victoria (David Meyer) Thorson, Lorene (James) Jenkins, Greggory Hockemeyer, and Jeffrey (Sherri Lowder) Hockemeyer, all of Whitley County; brother, Joseph (Hester) Turpin, of California; sister, Marcia Beasley, of Florida; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private service will be held with immediate family and she will be laid to rest at Eberhard Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Marie's name to the Whitley County Historical Society or the Woodlands Senior Center in Columbia City. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 14 to May 15, 2020.