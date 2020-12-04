1/1
Dale Brent Ballard
1956 - 2020
Dale Brent Ballard, 64, leaped into the arms of Jesus on November 22, 2020, at 12:21 p.m. after two weeks battling against COVID. He had a huge reception of family, friends, and those he touched but didn't know it. God relieved him of all his pain and suffering.
Dale was born August 10, 1956, in Huntington, a son of John W. and Mary L. (Krumanaker) Ballard. 
Known to many where he attended Whitko School, and the high school choir sang "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" and graduated in 1976. He also attended Vincennes University and Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.  
Dale met Beverly "Bev" E. VanMeter on a blind date in May of 1978 and married on November 10, 1979, in Monticello, Indiana that lasted 41 years. They gained many family members from this union, and Dale loved every one of them immensely. Dale went ahead to help prepare the homes of his family and continue the Ballard legacy. 
He left his wife, Bev; also daughter, Wendy (Josh Hatton) Haviland; son-in-love, Chris Morphew; granddaughter, grandchildren, Justin (Nikki Busz) Morphew, Brian (Hayley) Morphew, Todd (Barb) Morphew, Delanie Morphew; great-grandchildren, Conner Morphew, Brannie Morphew, Ashley Morphew, Renezmee Morphew; a sister, Vickie (Roger) Taylor; brother-in-law, Elbert Sammons; and many other family members. Also, life-long brothers-in-love, Jeff (Jessica) Lewis and Keith (Mary) Guerin, along with many other dear friends.
The jobs he is most remembered for are South Whitley Police Department as a deputy for four years and the Whitley County Sheriff's Department as a jailer for 13 years. Dale respected his job, co-workers, and "clients." He touched the lives of many in such a positive way through his jobs, family, life, and love of others.
Dale was a gun shooting, and reloading enthusiast. He enjoyed searching the web for every type of gun and equipment. He also was excellent at searching the web for family and friends to find the best value for the best price.
A visitation will be held at Tri-Lakes Baptist Church on December 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a private service at 1 p.m. Masks are required.
Due to allergies, in lieu of flowers, make memorials to the Tri-Lakes Baptist Church Elevator Fund.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Post and Mail from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss he was a good man
Joe Simmons
