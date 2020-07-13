Dale D. Barkey, age 88, of Columbia City, passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Miller's Oak Pointe, Columbia City. Born June 28, 1932 in St. Joe, IN, he was the son of Floyd and Dolly Wagner Barkey.
Dale graduated from Salem High School with the Class of 1950 and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
On February 14, 1976 he married Sandra (Earhart) Crow at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church. He worked for Kelley Chevrolet in Fort Wayne as a mechanic for over 40 years until his retirement in 2002. Dale was a member of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, Columbia City and enjoyed tinkering in his barn on old tractors.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra J. Barkey, of Columbia City; children Jay (Carol) Crow, of Columbia City, Kim Shatto, of Avilla, Kent (Carla) Crow, of Hudson, FL, Don (Kim Taylor) Crow, of Columbia City, and Greg Barkey, of Fort Wayne; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons Mike Barkey, Jeff Barkey, and Terry Crow; son-in-law Gene Shatto; grandson Isaac Crow; sisters Joan Hovarter and Shirley McPheeters; and brother Warren Barkey.
A gathering of family and friends will be 11-1 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive,Columbia City. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with limited seating. The funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live.
Burial in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Columbia City. Memorial donations may be given in memory of Dale to St. Matthew's United Methodist Church .
