Dale Devon Deter, 89, North Manchester, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne, where he was admitted Aug. 1, 2020.
He was born July 29, 1931, in LaGrange County, to Dale Deane and Orpha (Marshall) Deter and they moved to Goshen when he was five. His father was a farmer and factory worker and his mother was a homemaker who sold her pies. Dale was the oldest of three children.
As a youngster, he liked to drive his beloved Model A fast-until he once spun out on a corner and it flipped over and became a convertible. He graduated from Goshen High School in 1949 and served nine years in the Army Active Reserves.
In 1958 he married Dolores Karstetter, with whom he had three children. She died in 1999.
He had been acquainted with Cora Gibson through church and their respective families' activities in Elkhart. After losing their spouses, Dale and Cora were reacquainted and the two were married in 2002, residing in Columbia City. In 2019, they moved to Timbercrest Retirement Community, North Manchester.
Over the years, his work centered around Elkhart, starting at Gano Plywood after high school. Working hard, he made his way up through the company, starting in the warehouse, on to truck driver, then sales and eventually running the company as General Manager, a position he held for 12 years. Later, he worked for Doors Plus as a sales representative, retiring from there.
Dale enjoyed travel, taking an Alaskan cruise for his second honeymoon and venturing to Maine and other states in the Northeast. In 2008, he traveled to Germany for the 300th anniversary of the founding of the Church of the Brethren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife; a brother, Dean Deter; and stepson, Mark Gibson.
Survivors include his second wife; sister, Doris (Elbert) Fike, Linden, Ind.; three children, David Dale (Jenelle) Deter, Temecula, Calif.; Debra Dawn (Dwight) Plank, Bakersfield, Calif.; and Denise Diane (David) Newton, Surprise, Ariz.; three stepchildren, Tamara (Paul) Percy, Green Bay, Wisc.; Rebecca (Kraig) Hand, Claypool; Carole Gibson, North Canton, Ohio; eight grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and 10 step-great-grandchildren.
He was a member of the Columbia City Church of the Brethren.
Graveside services will be held Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Violett Cemetery, 2818 Violett Road, Goshen, with visitation Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Pastor Dennis Beckner of Columbia City Church of the Brethren will officiate.
Memorials to the Columbia City Church of the Brethren, 112 North Washington Street, Columbia City, IN 46725. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com
