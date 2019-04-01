Dale E. Delanoy, 75, of Churubusco, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

He was born in Wolf Lake on Dec. 27, 1943 to Robert and Pauline (Bair) Delanoy. He spent his formative years in Green Center, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1962.

Dale was married to Darlene Geiger in Churubusco on Sept. 7, 1963.

He worked in Real Estate for 30 years, and he was a Broker Agent for Orizon Real Estate.

Dale was a long-time member of Merriam Christian Chapel.

He loved spending time with his family and especially playing games with his grandchildren and attending their activities.

Dale is survived by his wife of 55 years, Darlene Delanoy; his son, Dennis (Candace) Delanoy; two daughters, Debbie (Ed) Targgart and Deanna (Doug) Zook; two sisters, Marilyn (Larry) Rosentrader and Bonnie (Don) Sheckler; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will take place at Merriam Christian Chapel on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. with calling one hour prior to the service.

Family will also receive friends on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the church.

Burial taking place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Merriam Christian Chapel or Gideons.

Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 30, 2019