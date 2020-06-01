Dale Eugene Eby
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Eugene Eby, age 85, of Columbia City, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home. Born September 5, 1934 in New Paris, he was the son of Charles Samuel and Erma (Holderead) Eby.
He graduated New Paris High School with the Class of 1953. He married his first wife, Marla Kasey on July 29, 1961 in Constantine, MI and after her passing, he married Carol Miller on July 26, 1976.
Dale worked for Dairy Farmers of America for 16 years, retiring in 1997. He lived in New Paris, Syracuse, Goshen, Elkhart and in 1997, he moved to Shriner Lake north of Columbia City. Dale was a member of American Legion Post 98.
Dale was survived by his son, Roger Eby; step-sons, Randall Eby and Ronald Eby; brother, Robert (Bonnie) Culp; and nephew, Mike Eby.
He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives, Marla Eby and Carol Eby; and a brother, Richard "Doug" Eby.
A memorial gathering will be 5 to 7 p.m., June 3, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive,Columbia City. Memorial donations may be given in memory to the Wounded Warrior Project. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Dale's family online condolences or sign his "Tributes" page in place of the guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved