Dale Eugene Eby, age 85, of Columbia City, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home. Born September 5, 1934 in New Paris, he was the son of Charles Samuel and Erma (Holderead) Eby.
He graduated New Paris High School with the Class of 1953. He married his first wife, Marla Kasey on July 29, 1961 in Constantine, MI and after her passing, he married Carol Miller on July 26, 1976.
Dale worked for Dairy Farmers of America for 16 years, retiring in 1997. He lived in New Paris, Syracuse, Goshen, Elkhart and in 1997, he moved to Shriner Lake north of Columbia City. Dale was a member of American Legion Post 98.
Dale was survived by his son, Roger Eby; step-sons, Randall Eby and Ronald Eby; brother, Robert (Bonnie) Culp; and nephew, Mike Eby.
He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives, Marla Eby and Carol Eby; and a brother, Richard "Doug" Eby.
A memorial gathering will be 5 to 7 p.m., June 3, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive,Columbia City. Memorial donations may be given in memory to the Wounded Warrior Project. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Dale's family online condolences or sign his "Tributes" page in place of the guest book.
Published in The Post and Mail from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.