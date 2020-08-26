1/1
Dan D "Danny" Schrader
1949 - 2020
Dan "Danny" D. Schrader, 71, of rural Columbia City, died at 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Majestic Care, Fort Wayne, where he was a resident since 2018.
 He was born at Luckey Hospital, Wolf Lake, Indiana, on April 11, 1949, a son of the late Charles R. and Nellie M. (Shoultz) Schrader. His formative years were spent in Thorncreek Twp., and he attended Columbia City Joint High School.
For 25 years, he worked for Dana Corporation, Fort Wayne, in the production department.  
His tall physical statue gave him the moniker of "Big D" or "Triple D," as he was known by his family and friends. He loved cracking jokes and telling stories. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and fishing, hunting or playing golf when the opportunity arose. His favorite pastime was relaxing in the outdoors watching nature or a sunset. 
He was a former member of the Big Lake Church of God.
He is survived by his children, Anthony C. Schrader, Columbia City, Ashley (Mark) Groeller, Columbia City; two grandchildren, Sylvie and Elyse Groeller; and a brother, Richard Schrader, Columbia City.  
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Schrader.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Nolt Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to final expenses c/o Smith & Sons Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Post and Mail from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
