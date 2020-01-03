|
|
Dan L. Romine, age 71, of Columbia City, passed away peacefully at 5:02 p.m. on Sunday December 29, 2019 at his residence. Born on December 23, 1948 in Warsaw, he was the son of Marvin and Alice Virginia (Archambeault ) Romine.
Dan grew up in Etna Green. He attended Mentone High School and graduated with the Class of 1967. He then earned his Bachelor of Science in Business from Indiana University South Bend in 1971. On August 23, 1969, Dan married Diana Sarber in Mentone.
Dan started his accounting career at Multiplex in Howe, Ind. and then went into public accounting at Chiddister & Tudor (Goshen, IN). He moved to Columbia City in 1981 to join Schrader Real Estate & Auction Co. as their internal accountant. He obtained his CPA license in 1983 and joined Baden, Gage & Schroeder in 1988 where he spent 17 years. In 2005, he started his own CPA firm, The Romine Group, where he spent the remainder of his career. Dan had a love for farming and specialized in agricultural clients. Throughout his career, he always found fulfillment in finding ways to strategize with clients to save on taxes.
Dan was a private, quiet and humble man with simple pleasures. He loved the Lord and emphatically told Hospice that he knew Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and he was at peace. What a blessing! Dan loved his family and was protective of them until the end. He enjoyed rocking away in his La-Z-Boy while spending time with family. He was the all-time pitcher for the family games of wiffle ball and kickball and evened out the teams, while also keeping the peace for family games of barn ball. Dan loved gardening and would often spend time "putzing" around the yard and landscaping. He loved to mow yard and spend time outdoors. Dan had a love for watching his favorite teams - IU basketball, Notre Dame football and the Boston Red Sox. He had an eclectic love of music with a vast assortment of CDs. He also had an extensive collection of John Deere and International toy tractors. A few of his favorites included: road trips to Shipshewana with his wife, annual "Shrimp Fest" with his family, lemon meringue pie on his birthday and cake donuts for breakfast.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Diana Romine; children, Michelle (Adam) Mohler, Ben (Emily) Romine, Eric (Emily) Romine, all of Columbia City; Jon (Megan) Romine of Cape Coral, Fla.; Rebekah (Greg) Payne, of Avon; Josh (Kayla) Romine, of Indianapolis; and Emily (Tadd) Lantz, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Madison, Hannah, Owen, Ellie, Grace, Randy, Ava, Alyssa, Harper, Sophia and Asher; three brothers, one sister and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers (Tommy and Johnny), son (Joel Andrew) and grandson (Jaxon Andrew Lantz).
Friends may call on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Dan will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in South Park Cemetery, Columbia City. Memorial contributions in memory of Dan may be made to Parkview Home Health & Hospice, Whitley Branch 1270 East State Road 205 Suite 50 Columbia City, IN, 46725 or St. Vincent House C/O St. Vincent Foundation 8402 Harcourt Road, Suite 210 Indianapolis, IN 46260. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 4, 2020