Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Dani Joan Nahrwold


1957 - 2019
Dani Joan Nahrwold Obituary
Dani Joan Nahrwold, 62, of Columbia City, died at 2:24 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
She was born March 28, 1957 in Columbia City, a daughter of Ron E. and Nelda J. (Nolt) Swing. Her formative years were spent in Jefferson Twp. Whitley County. She graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1975.
For 20 years, she worked for Aqua Source in Fort Wayne as a certified sewer inspector.
A dedicated employee throughout her work career, she always made time for family. Her pride and joy was her son, Nolt. Gifted with artistic skills, she enjoyed painting, decorating cakes, making costumes and painting ceramics. Lighthearted and fun loving, she enjoyed socializing with her family and friends. She was fond of animals, and liked to be outdoors observing nature. She never missed an episode of her favorite TV show, "Little House on the Prairie."
She is survived by her son, Nolt James Nahrwold, of Huntington; her parents, Ron and Nelda Swing, of Columbia City; two sisters, Dawn J. (Alfredo) Martinez and Deanna J. Grigsby, both of Columbia City; and a brother, Daryl E. (Sandy) Swing, of Fort Wayne.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 24, 2019
