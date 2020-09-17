Daniel Joseph Sordelet, 62, of rural Columbia City, died at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He had been in declining health.
He was born June 30, 1958, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a son of Donald and Barbara (Mueller) Sordelet. He was raised in the Roanoke area and graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School in 1977.
He became a self-employed tool and die maker owning his own successful business, Sordelet Tool & Die.
Living in the Roanoke area until his children were raised, he moved to Tri-Lakes, where he lived for the past five years.
Using his mechanical and precision skills, he liked woodworking and metalcraft. Annually he planted a garden growing a variety of vegetables. Living at the lake, he fished at every opportunity.
He is survived by three sons, Ben J. (Jessica) Sordelet, Columbia City, Matt D. (Amanda) Sordelet, South Whitley, and Tyler C. (Kelli) Sordelet, Plymouth; his mother, Barbara Sordelet; grandchildren, Xander, Zoey, Kira, Mya, Bennett and Kennedy Sordelet; siblings, Randall (Anne) Sordelet, Michelle Ellis, both of Fort Wayne, Timothy (Julie) Sordelet, and Thomas (Deborah "Dee Dee" ) Sordelet, both of Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Sordelet.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials in Daniel's honor are to the donor's choice.
