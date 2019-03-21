Home

Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
2213 Brooklyn Ave.
Daniel Rodriguez


Daniel Rodriguez
1970 - 2019
Daniel Rodriguez Obituary
Daniel Rodriguez, 48, of Fort Wayne, died March 19, 2019. Daniel was born Nov. 27, 1970 in Elkhorn, Wis. He worked with GM as a team leader for 25 years.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 16 years, Jodi Rodriguez; three sons Little Danny Rodriguez, Tim (PK) Boggs and Quintin Rodriguez; daughter Jessica (Dustin) Rakoczy; mother Leonor Rodriguez; father Genaro Rodriguez Jr.; three brothers, Genaro (Leticia) Rodriguez III, Martin (Diana) Rodriguez and Mauricio (Mika) Rodriguez; sister Patricia (Paul) Buckingham and grandchildren Alana, Jemma and Oaklyn.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave. with calling one hour prior.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 21, 2019
