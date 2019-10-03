|
Daniel T. Harber, 65, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his residence in Columbia City, IN. Born January 6, 1954 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Norbert and Charlotte (Sally) Harber.
Dan was a graduate of Homestead High School, class of 1972. He worked at BF Goodrich in Woodburn for 42 years, before retiring in 2015. He was a life-long member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Arcola. He enjoyed watching his son and grandson play baseball, while watching his grandchildren run, play, laugh and grow. He was seen cooking at the Arcola Tractor Pull every summer since losing his pull truck, Mind Boggler, in a fire in 1992.
Surviving are his wife Barbara (Roesener), of Columbia City; children, Tracy (Erik) Stebbins, of Fort Wayne, and Andrew (Rebecca) Harber, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Brady, Amelia, Lorenzo, Ivy and Charlotte; and siblings, Laura Juricak, Doug (Janel) Harber, Dale (Danielle) Harber, and Donald (Julie) Harber.
Dan was also preceded in death by brother, David Harber, and brother-in-law James Juricak.
Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church-Arcola with calling one hour prior to the Mass. Visitation also from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home with a Rosary Service at 3:30 p.m. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Arcola Volunteer Fire Department, or Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department. To sign the online guestbook please visit, www.domccomandsons.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 4, 2019