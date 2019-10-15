Home

Danny G. Porter


1962 - 2019
Danny G. Porter Obituary
Danny G. Porter, 57, died at 10:01 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, from an apparent heart attack while traveling in his vehicle near his home. 

He was born August 19, 1962 in Marion, Indiana, a son of Tommy "Tom" G. and Georgiana G. (Heal) Porter. Danny grew up in South Whitley and graduated from Whitko High School in 1980. He continued his education, becoming a licensed electrician and plumber. 

Joining the family construction business, they built houses throughout the area with over a hundred in Kosciusko County. For the past 20 years, he was a self-employed plumbing and heating contractor.  

An avid New England Patriots fan, he collected sports memorabilia, especially anything Patriots. During the summer months, Thursdays were reserved for golfing at the area courses with his friends. An accomplished carpenter, he enjoyed improving his and his family's homes. From 1986 to 2003, he served as a volunteer firefighter for the Cleveland Twp. Fire Dept.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessica M. Porter, of Marion; his parents, Tom and Georgiana Porter, of South Whitley; his fiancé, Jill Lacy, and her children, Jordan, Hillary, and Caleb all of South Whitley; and a brother, Tommy (Lisa) Porter, of Larwill.

He was preceded in death by a son, Adam Porter, who was the victim of a tragic homicide; and a sister, Robin Reiff.

The funeral service is 7 p.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is Friday from 4 p.m. until the service time at the funeral home. 

Preferred memorials are to the Cleveland Twp. Fire Dept.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 16, 2019
