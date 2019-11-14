|
Danny Kyle Murphy, age 67, of Tri-Lakes, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born on April 23, 1952 in Muncie, he was the son of Hobert and Louise (Blevins) Murphy.
Danny attended Columbia City High School and graduated with the Class of 1971. On November 22, 1969, he married Brenda Smith in Michigan. They have resided at Tri-Lakes since January of 1970.
Danny was a material handler at B.F. Goodrich for 37 years until his retirement in 2007. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandson.
Survivors include his loving wife Brenda ,of Tri-Lakes; son Gregory Murphy; granddaughters Galeana Murphy and Gerica Murphy; great-grandson Daxton Kyle, all of Columbia City; siblings Tyrone (Candi) Murphy, of Columbia City, and Fawn Murphy, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Shad Murphy.
Funeral services for Danny will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with calling two hours prior to service.
Burial in South Park Original Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Danny may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 15, 2019