Darlene Marie Myers, 81, of Columbia City, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 7:58 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 from Miller's at Oak Pointe, Columbia City.
She was born July 23, 1938 in Whitley County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Ralph W. and Lillie (Tom) Hontz. Her formative years were spent in Etna. She attended Larwill High School and completed her GED at Columbia City Joint High School in 1980. She continued her education at Ivy Tech, Fort Wayne.
Her first marriage was to Robert Busz in 1955. On February 7, 1998, she married Alva "Sonny" Myers, Jr. For the past 11 years the couple made their home in Columbia City.
For 17 years, she was a unit clerk at the Parkview Hospital – Randallia. Prior she had worked for St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne.
Darlene enjoyed life to the fullest, loved to laugh, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also delighted in doing many things for others. She was talented at crocheting and was known for the many afghans she created. Darlene was baptized into the Lord, her Savior which is Christ Jesus, who was always the priority in her life.
She attended the Church of Christ at Lincolnway, Columbia City.
She is survived by her husband Alva "Sonny" Myers; two sons, Mark (Kathy) Busz, Warsaw, and Max (Lisa) Busz, Pierceton; a daughter, Mary Ann Gable, Fort Wayne; two step-daughters, Linda L. Screeton, Fort Wayne, and Susan M. (Mark) Haudenschild, Churubusco; 22 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Tom, and Curtiss Hontz, and a step-daughter, Vicki Thompson.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Monday (October 21) at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at Salem Cemetery, Wilmot. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday (October 20) at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Woodburn Children's Home or the Church of Christ at Lincolnway building fund.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 16, 2019