Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Darrell D. Mort, 81, formerly of Columbia City, died at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Saint Anne's Home, Fort Wayne.
He was born July 14, 1937 in Pierceton, Ind., the son of Garl and Julia (Carter) Mort. His formative years were spent in Pierceton where he graduated from Pierceton High School in 1955. He then enrolled in DeVry Tech in Chicago.
On Jan. 20, 1959 he entered the U.S. Army. He became a member of the 82nd Airborne, where he repaired radios. He received his honorable discharge on March 19, 1962.
Returning to the area he repaired TVs and then was employed as a sales representative for several different companies.
In 1962, he married Ilah Kay Roberts. They made their home in Churubusco, Shriner Lake, Blue Lake, Columbia City, and Albion, before moving to Fort Wayne in 2016. Ilah died in July of 2017.
He attended New Hope Wesleyan Church and was a member of the Pierceton and Columbia City American Legion Post.
Surviving are his children, Dennis D. (Jill) Mort, Columbia City, Beth (Mark) Didier, Fort Wayne and Crystal S. Mort, Albion; 11 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, "Kay;" parents; and two brothers, Paul and Harry Mort.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Pierceton. Visitation 11 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the American Legion.
Online condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 28, 2019
