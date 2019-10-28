|
Darrell L. Walker, 70 of Larwill passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 6:50 p.m. in his home where he has lived for over 30 years.
He was born on November 19, 1948 to Walter and Beatrice (Knigge) Walker in Wheelersburg, Ohio.
He was a U.S. Army veteran as a SP4 5930 Signal Division during Vietnam War.
He was united in marriage on August 12, 1979 to Barbara J. Tremblay in Jackson, Michigan. He was an Electronics Repair Technician for Highland Appliances and then for DIRECTV for a total of 40 years before retiring May of 2014.
He enjoyed bear hunting and fishing trips to Canada and salmon fishing and deer hunting in Michigan. He previously worked as a bartender at Harvey's Bar in Saline, Michigan. He loved fishing, swimming and boating as a child and still has a good sized boat and many fishing poles. He had a love for mushrooms and he held a Private Pilot's License for small single engine planes.
He is survived by children, Maria A Belcher, Howell, Michigan, Clark G. Trombley, Larwill, Cynthia Derby, Larwill, Michael Trombley, Fort Worth, Texas, Lori Trombley, Ypsilanti, Michigan, Logan Trombley, Warsaw, and Anthony Wayne Walker; 24 grandchildren.
He is preceded by his wife Barbara Walker (July 28, 2018).
A private celebration of Darrell's life with family and friends will take place at a later date.
The family is kindly requesting that the memorial contributions be made to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row #210, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808, McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw is entrusted to the family for his arrangements.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 29, 2019