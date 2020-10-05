David Elton Keiser, 72, of Columbia City, died at 10 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, where he was admitted earlier that day.
He was born December 3, 1947, at Luckey Hospital, Wolf Lake, Indiana, the only child of the late Clarence and Florence Marie (Hays) Keiser. He grew up in Columbia Twp. and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1966. He continued his education at Purdue University, West Lafayette, where he earned a bachelor's in agriculture.
In 1972, he began his 25 years career at United Telephone, Columbia City, now CenturyLink. In 1997, he went to work for Kosciusko County Senior Services for several years, driving transport vans.
He was a member of Eberhard Lutheran Church, Columbia City, where he served as the church financial secretary, was a regular delegate to the annual church synod conference and sang in the church choir. Enjoying computer technology and HAM radios, he belonged to the Whitley County Radio Club, the Allen County Amateur Radio and Technical Society. Throughout his youth, he was involved with 4H and Whitley County Rural Youth. He belonged to Whitley County Genealogy, Hoosier Recreation Workshop, Hoosier Lakes of Warsaw and served as a weather spotter and storm tracker.
Meeting his girlfriend Judy, through Christian Singles, they maintained a relationship through the years primarily over the internet.
Surviving is his girlfriend, Judy Dorsey, of Ohio; and his caretaker, Laura Richcreek, Columbia City.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Eberhard Lutheran Church, 2360 W. Keiser Road, Columbia City, with visitation from noon until the service at the Church. Burial is at the Eberhard Cemetery. Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Preferred memorials are to the Eberhard Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com