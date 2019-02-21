David H. Anders, a lifetime resident of Warsaw, passed away quietly on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at 7:25 p.m. Surrounded with love from his family at the time, he was 73-years-old.

David was born on May 26, 1945 in Warsaw and was the son of Howard & Pauline (Schultz) Anders. One of three brothers, David was a 1963 graduate of Warsaw High School. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army, having spent much of his time stationed at Fort Sill, Okla.

On Feb. 17, 1968, David was united in marriage to Sue A. Alspaugh in Warsaw's Trinity EUB Church (now Trinity United Methodist Church). Their 51 years of marriage blessed them with three sons, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sue survives in Warsaw.

David loved lighthouses, enjoyed collecting them and enjoyed traveling with his wife to see them. He also enjoyed bowling, reading the newspaper each day and watching Food Network. In 2007, David retired from DePuy with more than 30 years in tool and die; his final position was as Tooling Systems Coordinator.

In addition to his wife, Sue A. Anders, surviving are three sons, Phill (wife, Sandra) Anders, Christopher (wife, Marcie) Anders, and Troy Anders all of Warsaw. David's brother, Kenneth Anders; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Pauline and by brother, Richard Anders.

Friends may join family for a time of visitation at Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan Street, Warsaw on Thursday, Feb. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Rod Valentine of Christ's Covenant Church, Winona Lake, will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. with visitation again for one-hour prior. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Those wishing to express sympathy may give to National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E. 41st Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY, 10017 or to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital c/o St. Vincent Foundation, 8402 Harcourt Road, Suite 210, Indianapolis, IN, 46260. Condolences may be left at www.TitusFuneralHome.com Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 21, 2019