David J. Beers, age 61, of Columbia City, moved to his eternal home at 8:02 a.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from his residence. Born on March 4, 1958 in Fort Wayne, IN, he was the son of John and Carol Ann (Schmidt) Beers.
David was brought up in Fort Wayne, worked diligently to become an Eagle Scout, and graduated from Homestead High School with the Class of 1976. He gave his life to the Lord and followed him. On May 8, 1982 he married Denise Marie Grable. They moved to Columbia City in 1983.
David worked for Little John's Archery, Building Control Systems, and A & L Great Lakes Laboratories during his working career. He attended First Church of God in Columbia City and enjoyed family gatherings, camping, bow hunting, golfing, bird watching, historical reenactments and fishing.
Survivors include his wife Denise, of Columbia City; daughters Danielle Beers, of Columbia City, and Megan (Eli) Herrmann, of Fort Wayne; father John Beers, of Columbia City; brothers Mark (Mary) Beers, of South Whitley, and Steve (Julie) Beers, of Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ann Beers.
Memorial contributions in memory of David may be made to his final expense account.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at First Church of God 1200 DePoy Drive, Columbia City.
Private burial in Thorn Cemetery, Ormas. Arrangements by DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 18, 2019