David K. Bouse, 73, of South Whitley, died peacefully in his home at 8:07 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
A New Year's baby born on January 1, 1947, in Kosciusko County, Indiana; he was a son of the late Joe D. and D. Colleen (Rowland) Bouse. His formative years were spent in the Silver Lake area where he graduated from Silver Lake High School.
Enlisting in the U.S. Army in March of 1968, he served in Vietnam where he earned numerous citations including two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. Re-enlisting, he served until August 1976 when he was honorably discharged.
Returning to the Silver Lake area, he worked as a welder and mechanic. He was involved with the local racing community; whose many cars showcased his artistic talent.
Known to his family and friends as Sarge and Sergeant Brush, he remained a patriot proudly displaying the U.S. Flag and his support for our military around the homestead. He was a member of several veteran organizations over the years. He used his painting talents to honor our veterans and bring comfort to their families.
He is survived by his siblings, Joel Bouse, of Alaska, and Vicki Karr (Bouse), of Arizona. He leaves behind several children and grandchildren.
A graveside interment will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Lakeview Cemetery in Silver Lake with the Whitley County Korean War Veterans Honor Guard presenting honors.
Arrangements by Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Sarge, David K. Bouse, should be made to your local veterans' organization.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com