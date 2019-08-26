|
David Lee Wolfe, 55, of Fort Wayne, passed away at 1:40 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. Born August 21, 1964 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Richard L. Wolfe and Suzanne (Runge) Wolfe.
He grew up at Old Lake in Whitley County and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1983. He went on to earn an Associates and two Bachelor's degrees over his career. David worked for Dana from 1994-2006. He was a proud, talented musician and vocalist, playing with numerous bands throughout the years. He also owned his own web design business, Whitewolfe Productions.
He is survived by his loving soulmate, Michelle Carlson, of Fort Wayne; daughters, Alexandria Wolfe, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Cassandra Carlson, of Bradenton, Florida; father and step-mother, Richard and Phyllis Wolfe, of Columbia City; siblings, Michael (Deborah) Wolfe and Barbara (Robert) Starr, all of Columbia City; step-siblings, Christy Reynolds-Miller, Marty Reynolds, Steve Reynolds and Kate Reynolds; grandson, Cooper; nieces and nephews, Crystal Wolfe, Ben Wolfe, Michele Sutherland, Abigail Harvey and Ross Harvey.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Suzanne Wolfe in 2000; and an infant sister, Michele Ann Wolfe.
Per David's request, there will be no formal visitation. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 27, 2019