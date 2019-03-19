David Lynn Shafter, 69, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home.

He was born June 10, 1949 in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Richard and Evelyn (Smith) Shafter. His formative years were spent in Thorncreek Twp., Whitley County. He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1967. He continued his education at IPFW where he received an associate's degree in industrial engineering.

On Aug. 16, 1969 he was united in marriage to Sandra Kay Hambleton. They made their first home in Columbia City then Tri-Lakes for five years before moving to Fort Wayne.

He worked at Essex, Fort Wayne, for 20 years in various departments before taking a position in the purchasing department. He then moved to Western Wheel in Huntington in their purchasing department. He finished his work career with Dometic in Lagrange with 15 years of service.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life. In more recent years, he liked to spending January and February in Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; a son, Benjamin D. (DeNardes) Shafter, Fort Wayne; a granddaughter, Katelyn R. Wright, Corunna; a brother, Richard (Bobbie) Shafter, Columbia City; a sister-in-law, Dianna Shafter, LaOtto; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Additionally, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Kirk Shafter, and an infant sister.

There will be no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Memorials in David's honor are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana.

Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 16, 2019