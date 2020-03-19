|
Dean E. Bowman, 88, of Columbia City, passed away at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor. Born May 9, 1931 in Whitley County, she was the daughter of Jesse and Laura Isabelle (Pheister) Braddock.
She grew up on the family farm and attended Columbia City High School. On October 25, 1948, she married Pat Bowman. Dean owned and operated Bowman's Daycare for 19 years, babysitting and touching the lives of many children. She was a member of Columbia City United Methodist Church and loved to play bingo at the American Legion and VFW.
Survivors include her daughter, Penny (Mike) Wright; grandchildren, Cassandra Marie Bowman McCormick, Koreasa (George) Williams, Tiffany Wright-Randolph and Clayton (Carrie) Wright; great-grandchildren, Flynn, Lillian, Mira, Gigi, Damarius, Maliyah and Gracie; sisters, Betty Dear, Sharon Rucker and Judy (Leroy) Slabach; brother-in-law, Glenn Western; and daughter-in-law, Kristen DeVittorio.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Dan Bowman; sisters, Phyllis Bowsman, Evelyn Egner, Francis Western and Bonnie Egner; and an infant great-grandson, Austin Michael Wright-Purdy.
Due to CDC's large community gathering guidelines, a private funeral service will be held for Dean's immediate family and siblings. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Oak Grove Compton Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to Columbia City United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 98 Bingo or VFW Post 5582 Bingo. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Dean's family online condolences or to watch her funeral service after it has taken place.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 20, 2020