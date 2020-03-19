Home

POWERED BY

Services
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean E. Bowman


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean E. Bowman Obituary
Dean E. Bowman, 88, of Columbia City, passed away at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor. Born May 9, 1931 in Whitley County, she was the daughter of Jesse and Laura Isabelle (Pheister) Braddock.

She grew up on the family farm and attended Columbia City High School. On October 25, 1948, she married Pat Bowman. Dean owned and operated Bowman's Daycare for 19 years, babysitting and touching the lives of many children. She was a member of Columbia City United Methodist Church and loved to play bingo at the American Legion and VFW.

Survivors include her daughter, Penny (Mike) Wright; grandchildren, Cassandra Marie Bowman McCormick, Koreasa (George) Williams, Tiffany Wright-Randolph and Clayton (Carrie) Wright; great-grandchildren, Flynn, Lillian, Mira, Gigi, Damarius, Maliyah and Gracie; sisters, Betty Dear, Sharon Rucker and Judy (Leroy) Slabach; brother-in-law, Glenn Western; and daughter-in-law, Kristen DeVittorio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Dan Bowman; sisters, Phyllis Bowsman, Evelyn Egner, Francis Western and Bonnie Egner; and an infant great-grandson, Austin Michael Wright-Purdy.

Due to CDC's large community gathering guidelines, a private funeral service will be held for Dean's immediate family and siblings. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Oak Grove Compton Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to Columbia City United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 98 Bingo or VFW Post 5582 Bingo. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Dean's family online condolences or to watch her funeral service after it has taken place.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -