Dean Franklin Lott, 51, of South Whitley, passed away at 9:57 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at his residence. Born on Nov. 29, 1967 in Columbia City. He was the son of Denny and Patricia (Rice) Lott.
Dean attended Whitko High School and graduated with the Class of 1987. He worked at the Fort Wayne Foundry for 23 years and LSC Communications for nine years where he always took great pride in his work.
Dean enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing softball, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Heidi, of South Whitley; daughters, Chelsey Lott, of Roanoke, and Taylor Lott, of Columbia City; grandsons, Matthew and Levi; mother, Patricia Felver, of South Whitley; sister Holli (Joel) Ackerman, of South Whitley; niece Dea (Austin) Jinnings, of South Whitley; nephew Cody Ackerman, of South Whitley; four great-nieces; and one great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father Denny Lott, grandparents Merlin and Mary Rice and Benjamin and Florence Lott, uncle Merlin Rice, aunt Trois Ray, and cousins Terry Boyles and Jordan Rice.
Friends may call on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, a LifeStory Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Dean will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Dean may be made to the donor's choice.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 17, 2019