Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pathway Community Church
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Pathway Community Church
Debra Dawn Comparet

Debra Dawn Comparet Obituary
Debra Dawn Comparet, 63, of Churubusco, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at her home.

Survived by her husband of 44 years, Daniel Comparet; daughters, Jessica (Jeff) Felton, Audrey (Stirling Keen) Comparet and Carly Comparet; sister, Carla (Scott) Gardner; brothers, Marc Leininger and Brett Leininger; grandchildren, Josie & Miki.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Andrew Comparet.

Services at Pathway Community Church will be on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 6 p.m.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to A.D.A.A (Anxiety & Depression Association of America).

Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 4, 2020
