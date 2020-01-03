|
|
Debra Dawn Comparet, 63, of Churubusco, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at her home.
Survived by her husband of 44 years, Daniel Comparet; daughters, Jessica (Jeff) Felton, Audrey (Stirling Keen) Comparet and Carly Comparet; sister, Carla (Scott) Gardner; brothers, Marc Leininger and Brett Leininger; grandchildren, Josie & Miki.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Andrew Comparet.
Services at Pathway Community Church will be on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 6 p.m.
Family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to A.D.A.A (Anxiety & Depression Association of America).
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 4, 2020