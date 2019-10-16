Home

Delbert Elias Hartman Obituary
Delbert ("Del") Elias Hartman, 95, formerly of Merriam and later Fort Wayne, passed away on October 8, 2019, at Parkway Village Health Community in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Surviving include his sons Craig (Jan O'Brien) Hartman, in San Francisco, and Kevin (Paula) Hartman, in Little Rock; grandchildren, Shaun (Kristin) Hartman, Joshua (Jennifer) Hartman, Christa (Justin) Adams, Travis and Kelsey Hartman; six great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife Agnes, he is preceded by his brothers, Luther and Owen.

Services will take place on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Blackhawk Ministries. With calling one hour prior to the service.

Calling also at the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Burial at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Missions Fund of Blackhawk Ministries.

Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 17, 2019
